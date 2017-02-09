Howkins comeback delayed for Mansfield

Central defender Kyle Howkins will now not be available for Mansfield Town’s home clash with Hartlepool United on Saturday.

The giant centre half loanee has recovered from a knee injury and was expected back into the Stags squad after being pencilled in to play a comeback U23s game for parent club West Brom this week.

However, that did not happen and boss Steve Evans said: “He is now playing for them this coming Monday.

“The reason he didn’t play this week was they just felt he was a couple of days away from being ready.

“They just want to see him in a competitive game and so his first available option for us would be Tuesday night.

“But if he plays an hour on Monday there’s nothing wrong with him being on our bench on Tuesday against Accrington.”