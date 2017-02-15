Hucknall advance to last four as Eastwood bow out of CMFL Cup

A cold and wet Watnall Road was the setting for the Central Midlands Football League Challenge Cup quarter-final between Hucknall Town and Eastwood Community.

The groundsman had done a remarkable job in getting the pitch ready with so many matches falling to the weather, although a slippy underfoot meant both teams deserved credit for producing an entertaining game.

Hucknall Town v Eastwood Community in the CMFL Challenge Cup Quarter Final, Saturday February 11th 2017. Hucknall player Jordan Phillips and Eastwood player Jack James.

The cup tie was settled thanks to goals from Matthew Brian and substitute Jaylee Hodgson to give Town a 2-0 win on the night and advance to the last four of the competition over a battling Eastwood side.

Eastwood had the first effort of the game but the long range shot lacked power to trouble Mike Randal in the Yellows goal. They perhaps started the brighter with penalty claims waved away and an effort cleared off the line.

Hucknall looked threatening going forward and the Eastwood keeper had to be at his best to tip over from Adam Nelson. A Jamie Crawford cross led to the hosts taking the lead through Brian’s firm header into the bottom corner.

Yellows had the advantage at the break and dominated large periods of the second half. Nelson went close and a looping header from Dave Leak hit the crossbar.

The home side got a second goal after Hodgson was introduced during the second half. He charged down a clearance from the Eastwood stopper and knocked the rebound over the line to send Hucknall into the semi-finals.