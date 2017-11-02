Hucknall closing in on striker

Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves said he is closing in on the signing of a young striker to bolster his attacking options.

Graves has ran the rule over the player once already and is keen to get another look before potentially making a move.

The Yellows’ striker search began last week when summer signing Shaun Smith opted for a move to rivals Sherwood Colliery.

Graves signed former Mansfield Town youth player Devante Reittie recently and the mystery striker has followed a similar path.

“I’m going to look at a player tonight (Thursday),” said Graves. “I had a look at him last Saturday and I’ll have another look tonight. He’s only a youngster but we’ve had Devante in who is only young too.

“Devante came from the pro game and this lad followed a similar path. If he came in he won’t come in with pressure on him as he is the main striker. He may start on the bench and steadily comes through.”

And added: “I’ve said to one or two they’ve got a chance while we’re looking at one or two players to stake a claim. If that doesn’t materialise then I’ve got plans to put seven days in on a striker who is more experienced.”

Hucknall face near neighbours and close rivals Linby Colliery on Saturday in the Central Midlands Football League South Division and Graves was looking ahead to the encounter.

“They’ve had a good start to the season,” he said. “They’ve obviously played a few more games than ourselves. They’re on their own pitch. It’s a small pitch. It’s like playing five-a-side; everything happens quickly. But we’ve got to be on our game.”