Hucknall hope to serve up new strike ace

Hucknall Town are hoping new striker Elliott Christie proves to be an ace as they try to get him fit enough for their return to Central Midlands League action on 7th January.

Christie is the brother of Hucknall tennis starlet Freya Christie and looks to be just as adebt around the net.

Smarting from their 2-1 home defeat by title rivals Selston, Hucknall have a frustrating three week wait to put things right.

But Christie, just back from travelling after signing for Hucknall in the summer, scored two and made three on his debut in a 9-1 reserves win at Belper Town on Tuesday and boss Andy Graves said: “He did really well to say he’s not played since August. But he is a fit lad anyway who looks after himself.

“He has been to Japan and all over and had a good time.

“Elliott was playing for our Sunday side last year and we watched him a few times and signed him on, though we always knew he was going away.

“Hopefully now he will be looking to slot into that No.10 role behind the striker.

“He lasted 90 minutes and will now play in an inter-squad game on Saturday, then in a friendly on Tuesday, so hopefully by our next league game he will not be far away. I am looking forward to seeing him get into the side.

“He is a local lad and his sister is Freya Christie, the tennis player.”

Christie isn’t the only striker chasing a place with Mitchell Slawson bagging four goals in the friendly.

“It gives us food for thought as they are banging on the door,” said Graves.

“We also have Ash Witt coming back from injury. He was working when the reserves played. Hopefully he will get some time on Saturday, but whether it will be enough for him to actually start, it might be asking a bit much.”

He added: “On Saturday we will get everyone together for an inter-squad game and then on Tuesday night we have a friendly against a local Saturday side to give us a bit of a game as it’s better to have a game than train really.”

Despite the long wait to get back into action, Hucknall were cheered by Selston’s unexpected home defeat by Swanich Pentrich Road on Tuesday.

“It is frustrating to have to wait and it was disappointing to lose, but that was a good result for us yesterday as they lost 4-1,” smiled Graves.

The Hucknall boss also wanted to set the record straight over comments he made last week.

“I seem to have ruffled a few supporters’ feathers from last week’s Dispatch back page, though they have got the wrong end of the stick.

“When I was talking about negativity at the club it was not intended at the fans, it was actually to do with what happened during the game, on the bench and within the dressing room.

“That is where the negativity was. Some players are not too happy when they are not playing. But we need to stick together like I pointed out Selston do when they are losing. Lads on the fringes have to learn.”