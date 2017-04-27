Hucknall hungry for cup final upset

Although underdogs for Sunday’s Central League Cup final at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena (3pm), Hucknall Town have warned champions Selston that anything can happen is a one-off cup game.
Hucknall boss Andy Graves said: “We are expecting a tough game. Selston are a good side, make no mistake.
“They are not champions for nothing for a second year in a row and have win three championships on the bounce including the NFL. They deserve it.
“But cup games are a different kettle of fish. It’s a one-off.
“We won’t go into this under-estimating Selston and on paper we are probably slight underdogs.”
Everyone is expecting a classic and Graves admitted: “I just hope the game lives up its billing and there is no controversy. I hope the best team on the day wins.
“For whatever reason I don’t think we’ve yet been at our best against Selston last season or this.
“But we go into it with a full squad to choose from and a very strong bench which is important.
“We are looking forward to it and everyone is fit and well after training in the snow last night!
“Ash Witt had a slight hamstring twinge so we told him to rest up but we don’t think it’s too bad.”