I can be that 20-goals a season striker, says Angol

As Mansfield Town fans clamour for the signing of a 20-goal-a-season striker, one new summer signing already in the building is convinced he can achieve that for them.

Former Spurs academy player Lee Angol is only 22 and arrives with massive potential and confidence after a good loan spell from Peterborough at promoted Lincoln City last season.

He had scored five times in pre-season games before the weekend and is confident he can be the 20-goal striker fans are worrying about in his first full Football League season.

“Of course I can be that man,” he said. “Obviously I‘ve never had a year in professional football where I’ve got 20 goals. I’ve done it in non-League, whether that counts or not.

“But I know myself I can definitely get 20 or more goals.

“I want to be up there as top goalscorer and, obviously, achieve promotion.

“I just want to enjoy a great season and obviously one for the Stags fans to remember.”

He added: “Compared to the other strikers here, I think we all offer something completely different which is good for the league. Not one team can put a certain plan against us as we all offer different things.

“People see I am tall and might assume I’m a hold-up player or a flick-on player. But my game is more floor-based, into feet and dropping off, turning and running at defenders.”

Angol was wanted by clubs in higher divisions but said: “I chose Mansfield because of the plans they have here, the directions they want to move in and the things they want to achieve.

“I haven’t had a full season in professional football yet, so this is something for me to build on.

“We’ve all got one mission, which is promotion. But we’ll take it step by step. We won’t start rushing ahead.

“It’s a long season so we’ll take it month by month and game by game and see where we finish in the league.

“It starts with the gaffer. Obviously everyone knows how many promotions he’s got.

“The things that he knows about the game, he can feed into us as players and we can all come together and build up something great this season.”

Angol said he had enjoyed every moment so far.

“It all started off in Malta with a bunch of new lads,” he said.

“We have had three games against Championship sides and played well overall.

“We gelled a lot more as a team and showed flashes of what we can do. At the same time we showed what we do need to improve on. It’s been a good learning curve.

“For me the main things so far have been the fitness, learning about the players you will be playing with, and scoring goals to build up my momentum.

“You also get the vibe about the place, seeing the fans and what they bring to the games and I am enjoying it.

“The vibe is positive. Everyone can’t wait for the season to start and I think everyone has the same mentality and focus.

“The fans, the staff, the players – everyone is on the same page.”

He added: “Scoring goals in pre-season builds momentum, gives you confidence and something to build on and hopefully take into the season.

“Since the day I came in, there’s a lot of players in each position. “So there is not one day when you can take your foot off the pedal.

“You realise there is competition all around you and one little slip-up and your competition might do something better which means they go ahead of you in terms of the gaffer’s plans.

“It is friendly competition and I enjoy it. It brings the best out of us.”

Angol expects his former loan club Lincoln to be in the running at the top.

“Lincoln will do very well,” he said. “They have the Cowley brothers who are top managers. Those two will definitely go far in the game.

“Obviously they have brought in a few players and they’ve lost a few too. But they will do well.”