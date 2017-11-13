Injured Stags duo won’t be risked for reserves derby

Striker Lee Angol and centre half David Mirfin will not be risked in Mansfield Town’s reserves against neighbourss Notts County in the Central League at Rainworth MW’s Kirklingon Road tomorrow (1pm).

Both are hoping to shake off injuries to be available for Saturday’s visit of Stevenage.

“Neither will play in the reserves in the week, but they still have a big chance for Saturday,” said manager Steve Evans.

“I know they have been in working hard all weekend. They are getting pretty close to getting back on the grass.

“We need them back on the grass with the medical team for a day or two.”

Jacob Mellis and Krystian Pearce served one-game bans on Saturday and Evans has not yet decided if they need the reserve outing, saying: “We will make a decision on Jacob and Pearcey when we see them train.”