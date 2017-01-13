Jamie McGuire backing Mansfield Town to keep momemtum going

Battling midfielder Jamie McGuire is backing Stags to keep their momemtum going with a derby win at struggling Notts County.

Mansfield have won their last three matches while the relegation-threatened Magpies have slumped to 11 straight League Two defeats.

And, with confidence high in the Stags camp, McGuire believes Mansfield can keep up their recent good run against Notts.

“We have had the upper hand on them recently,” he said. “Whatever is happening at Notts at the moment, we will leave it to them. It is all about Mansfield Town.

“We are in good form, the club is on the up and hopefully we can take that into the game.

“It’s all about us and concentrating on what we do we are doing. We want to do well for the fans.

“We are banging in the goals and there is a good atmosphere in the camp. There is a good balance between defence and attack, we are working hard and we have got a really strong bench.

“The back five have done really well, the boys up front are banging in the goals. as long as that continues on Saturday I can see us getting a good result.

“It’s a big derby and we are taking a lot of fans with us. The three points are what matters, but there is a bit of excitement to the game with it being a derby.

“The main thing is for us to go there, get the three points and keep climbing the table towards the play-offs.

“We are taking every game as it comes and keep ticking off the three points. The closer we get to the play-offs the more I really fancy ourselves.”

McGuire, who has had to be content with a place on the bench in recent matches, was also keen to sing the praises of new boss Steve Evans and the impact he has had since taking up the Stags hot-seat.

“The new players have settled in straight away, but the people who are already here have helped make that possible,” he added.

“They have made a diffence on a pitch and the whole squad is buzzing.

“The boss has a selection headache and the boys in the starting eleven are doing really well at the moment.

“There’s a lot of competition for places in midfield. We all have to roll our sleeves up. but it’s the competiton that we all want and its massive for us.

“We are working hard in training, we have got a lot of late goals and that is down to our training. it is working well.

“It is a high tempo training and we are all working hard right to the end of the match.

“The boys who have got the shirts are doing really well, all you can do is keep encouraging them and take your chance when it comes.

“I am where I am at the moment. I’m on the bench and I’m kicking and heading every ball on the bench, that’s what this squad is about.

“All that matters is we get three points for the club, I cant wait for the game.”

