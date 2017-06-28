Joining Stags was a ‘no-brainer’ says Sterling-James

New signing Omari Sterling-James has said it was a ‘no-brainer’ to join Mansfield Town’s League Two promotion push from National League side Solihull Moors.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international winger said: “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve got a few friends here as well and they’ve spoken very highly of the club, so it was a ‘no brainer’ really.

“I want to help the club get promotion, score a few goals, help create a few goals and just help winning games.”

The former Birmingham City trainee is Stags’ 13th signing of the summer as an exciting-looking squad builds and Sterling-Jaames said: “We should be getting in the play-offs, without a doubt.

“I guess that will be everyone’s ambitions, achievements and targets to get in there.”

Sterling-James has previous EFL experience with Cheltenham Town and he says now is ‘the perfect time’ to join the Stags in order to get a full pre-season under his belt.

“I guess it’s the perfect time to come into the club before everyone goes in and gets all the work done. It’s better than joining during pre-season,” he said.

“I performed pretty well last season. There were times I could have done better and times I was excellent.

“But I’ve just got to keep trying to get my performance levels up, get my head sorted and help the team get wins.”

The 23-year-old scored nine goals and chalked up six assists during the Moors’ maiden season in the fifth tier of English football last season.

He has spent the majority of his career on the wing, but Stags boss Steve Evans has said he may also use him as a central striker.