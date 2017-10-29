Kevin Nolan says Notts County have a great chance to cause FA Cup shock

Kevin Nolan believes his Notts County team have a “fantastic opportunity” of causing an FA Cup shock when they face Bristol Rovers next Friday.

The Magpies got back to winning ways and climbed to the top of League Two after a convincing 3-0 over Newport County on Saturday afternoon.

And Nolan believes his side can now use this momentum going into the FA Cup when they host Bristol Rovers at Meadow Lane.

Nolan said: “We now look to the next game which is Bristol rovers, we’re at home, we’ve got an absolutely fantastic opportunity to get into the next round.

“We’ve made this a fortress and tough for people for come.”

“What we will do is hopefully give a good account of ourselves and if we continue to do what we’ve done today and keep that moving, that will give us a fantastic chance of getting into the next round.

“We are not going to be favourites because they’re in a league above, but we can build momentum.”