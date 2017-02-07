Last minute goal shoots down young Stags

A young Mansfield Town side were beaten 2-1 by a last minute goal away to Hartlepool United in this afternoon’s Central League reserves clash.

Stags boss Steve elected not to send his fringe players on the long haul up to the North-East while the home side included ex-Stag Nathan Thomas, who is looking to get fit for Saturday’s first team visit to One Call Stadium.

The home side took the lead on the half-hour after Tom Slone brought down Thomas in the box and the striker confidently netted his penalty kick beyond the keeper.

However, Mansfield were level just before the break when George was tripped just outside the box and skipper Lewis Collins curled home a superb 20-yard free kick.

But, just as it looked like the second half would stay scoreless, Kamara brought down Harvey in a similar position outside the box and this time Josh Hawkes curled home the perfect free kick to snatch a win.

STAGS: Sundby, Slone, Danquah, Healey, Kamara, Harrison, Shaw, Lewis Collins (C), N. Blake, Law, George. Subs: Wilson, Wilder, Ratcliffe, C.Smith, Behailu.