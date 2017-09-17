Late goals cost Linby after fine away display

A controversial disallowed goal was the turning point as Linby Colliery went down to a 2-1 defeat at Central Midlands League South Division leaders Pinxton.

Richard Hannigan’s team were leading 1-0 in the 38th minute when they looked to have doubled their advantage.

Gaz Atkins won the ball on the halfway line and strode forward before picking out Will Horton with a pass.

Horton looked to run from behind the defender before drawing the keeper and squaring for Tremere Lindo to tap into an empty net.

The referee disallowed the effort, saying the first pass was offside.

Pinxton, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half, went on to win with two late goals.

The home side started well with Linby left back Mark Poyser clearing an early chance off the line.

Then Jay Cooper fizzed a free kick narrowly over the bar.

Linby created their first chance in the 12th minute as a Poyser cross was headed a yard wide by striker Kye Pilmore.

At the other end Linby keeper Matt Monk did well to save Jack Hawkins’ 16-yard snap shot.

Linby looked a threat on the counter-attack and Lindo drifted past a couple of challenges before being fouled in the area, but no penalty was awarded.

In the 28th minute the visitors took the lead. A fine passing move involving Gaz Atkins and Lindo put Pilmore in , and the striker finished crisply into the bottom corner.

Seven minutes into the second half Pinxton substitute Jordan Ingram was sent off for kicking out at Poyser.

Linby again saw penalty appeals waved away in the 72nd minute when substitute Tony Law was brought down in the area after a mazy run.

Three minutes later the home side levelled when from Cooper’s cross to the far post a poor defensive header fell to substitute Danny Evans, who home a fine volley.

A minute later disaster struck for the visitors.

A scuffed clearance from Monk landed at the feet of Benger eight yards inside Linby’s half and he lobbed in.

In a frentic finish Benger hit the Linby bar before the visitors’ keeper, Monk, was carried off injured, leaving skipper Sean White to go in goal.

Nevertheless, Linby twice went close to an equaliser twice. Pinxton keeper Joe McCormack tipped over a 25-yard Poyser free kick before Atkins shot narrowly wide.