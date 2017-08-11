Lee Collins should expect a warm welcome back to Mansfield Town

Former Mansfield Town skipper Lee Collins can expect a warm welcome back when he returns with Forest Green Rovers tomorrow according to boss Steve Evans.

Collins was released at the end of last season and became the Football League new boys’ first summer signing.

Evans said: “He will get a big hug from me as it was my toughest decision of all of them in the summer.

“He was fantastic for me in some games last season and it was just about we were going to play and how we were going to try to move people around.

“There was a big decision about was it Lee Collins or Paul Digby as I wanted to bring Paul Digby in.

“One is no better than the other and Paul Digby has not played a fraction of the League games Lee Collins has.

“He is a good player and he will get a warm reception, as he should, and I will lead it.”