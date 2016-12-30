Linby Colliery look to bring in new signings

Linby Colliery are hoping to bring in a couple of new signings ahead of a tough start to 2017 in the Central Midlands league South Division.

Inconsistent form has left the club in eighth place, but a top half of the table finish was always this season’s target and boss Lewis Saxby believes they are not far away from possibly producing even more than that.

Linby are currently without a game over the Festive period with 2017 then throwing big games against title-chasers South Normanton and Selston at them as openers.

“It is a difficult start to the New Year, but we have to play them sometime and we have had good results against sides in the top three,” said Saxby.

“Our last game against Swanwick was one of our worst performances, but the week before we beat Blidworth quite comfortably.

“We have got a lot of young lads in there and we still struggle to put a regular side out.

“We are now hoping to get a couple of fresh faces in for the New Year which would give us some depth to the squad.

“Like everyone else in this league, you do need depth. Look at Selston this week, you only need to have a couple missing and you can get hit quite hard.”

Saxby added: “We are not far off. When I took over we had never finished above ninth.

“Our aim this season was to finish in the top half.

“We knew it would be a difficult year with players coming in and out. So we said if we finished in the top half we’d have done all right and give ourselves a block to build on for next year.”