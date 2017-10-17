LIVE UPDATES: Barnet v Mansfield Town

Can Mansfield Town end a run of three defeats in four games and get their season back on track away to Barnet tonight?
We have live updates on the game all night here - simply keep refreshing this page to see the game unfold.
Can Mansfield Town end a run of three defeats in four games and get their season back on track away to Barnet tonight?
We have live updates on the game all night here - simply keep refreshing this page to see the game unfold.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.