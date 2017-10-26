Loan plans shelved as Thomas makes his mark for Stags

Plans to send Jack Thomas out on another loan have been shelved after his fine performance as a second half substitute against Notts County in Tuesday’s 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win.

The midfielder’s career has lost its way since he was player of the year of the year as a fresh-faced teenager and he had recently been out on loan at Boston United.

However, he was recalled this week and thrown on for the final half-hour against Notts and reminded everyone of his abilities.

Boss Steve Evans said before that game that he was planing to send him out on loan again.

But today Evans said: “Jack is in the group today so we’ll see how he trains.

“If he doesn’t play a part on Saturday he will certainly play a part on Tuesday. Then we’ll have a look at it. But if Jack is playing like that Jack will stay in the building.

“We are delighted with him. I think it’s the best we’ve seen him play for us, while reminding ourselves of the opposition.

“We brought him back and put him out there to get a few games in a short space of time.

“He was going to have to be working so hard every week as they were under pressure most weeks. That midfield engine under Adam Murray was going to have to work extra hard.”

Evans added: “You don’t need to tell Jack Thomas he’s a good player. He got all those plaudits 18 months ago and it nearly sunk him.

“So let’s just tell him he’s got a fighting chance of being in the squad every week and we might get the best from him.

“Not by talking but by performing he gives you something to think about.

“His performance was good and I couldn’t come away thinking I’m going to put that player out on loan next week as if that had been a Butcher or an Atkinson we’d say he’d played really well.”