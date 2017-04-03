Search

LOMAS ON STAGS: Penalty row rages on

Mansfield Town v Exeter. Alex MacDonald is taken out in the first half.

Mansfield Town v Exeter. Alex MacDonald is taken out in the first half.

0
Have your say

The arguments continue to rage over Exeter City’s stoppage time penalty winner on Saturday.

Chad sports editor John Lomas examines the evidence in this latest Lomas on Stags opinion column