LOOK: Are you in our Mansfield Town fans gallery?

A Shaq Coulthirst penalty got Mansfield Town back to winning ways with a 2-1 home win over 10-men bottom club Newport County at a wind-swept One Call Stadium this afternoon.

But it was a very hard-earned victory as Stags had to come from behind and cope with the first half loss of keeper Jake Kean to injury.

Mansfield Town v Newport County in the Sky Bet League 2. Mansfield player Shaquile Coulthirst scores Mansfield's 2nd goal. Picture: Chris Etchells

After one point from their previous two games, the Stags knew they would have their work cut out against a gutsy Graham Westley team who had only lost one of their previous eight games.

So the worst thing they could do was fall behind after only five minutes to Ryan Bird’s strike.

But Krystian Pearce levelled the game after 17 minutes and, despite some dodgy moments at the back in the strong wind, the home side dominated and had their chances.

A poor second half then exploded when Jaanai Gordon was dismissed for two yellow cards in as many minutes on 67 minutes.

Mansfield then made the man advantage count when Coulthirst tucked away a spot kick winner on 75 minutes after his shot had been handled.

Steve Evans delighted with win