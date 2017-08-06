LOOK: Are you pictured in our Mansfield Town fans’ gallery?

Mansfield Town fans travelled to Crewe in big numbers to see their team draw 2-2.
Stags had to come from behind twice to get a battling point.
Match photographer James Williamson captured the faces in the crowd in this gallery.
Mansfield Town fans travelled to Crewe in big numbers to see their team draw 2-2.
Stags had to come from behind twice to get a battling point.
Match photographer James Williamson captured the faces in the crowd in this gallery.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.