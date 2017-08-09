LOOK: Are you pictured in our Mansfield Town fans gallery?

Mansfield Town were knocked out of the League Cup following a 1-0 home defeat to Rochdale.
It leaves Stags still searching for their first win of the season.
Take a look at our fans gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.
