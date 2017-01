Stags fans travelled in big numbers to watch their side’s big derby at Notts County.

Around 3,500 fans made the short trip into the city to see their side held to a 0-0 draw.

Mansfield Town's - Pic by Chris Holloway

They contributed to a bumper crowd as Meadow Lane enjoyed its biggest gate of the season.

Take a look at our fans gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.