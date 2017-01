Stags fans returned home happy after watching their side defeat Cambridge United 3-1.

Shaquile Coulthirst, Krystian Pearce and a first half Leon Legge’s own goal wrapped up the three points.

Mansfield Town 's fans at Cambridge Utd - Pic by Chris Holloway

It helped Mansfield extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

The Stags have waited since 2013 in the Blue Square Premier League to get bragging rights over the U’s.

