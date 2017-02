Stags fans left Grimsby disappointed after their side were beaten 3-0.

Former Stag Chris Clements, who only left the club in January, came back to haunt his old employers before Callum Dyson’s second-half brace put the game to bed after the break.

Mansfield Town Fans - Photo by Chris Holloway

It ended a run of nine games without defeat, though Mansfield still remain inside the play-offs.