LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Mansfield Town gallery?

Stags fans went home happy after watching their side defeat Lincoln City 1-0.
Danny Rose struck the only goal of the game as Mansfield made it back to back wins.
It moves them up inside the early season play-off places.
Stags fans went home happy after watching their side defeat Lincoln City 1-0.
Danny Rose struck the only goal of the game as Mansfield made it back to back wins.
It moves them up inside the early season play-off places.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.