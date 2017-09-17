Search

LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Mansfield Town gallery?

Stags fans went home happy after watching their side defeat Lincoln City 1-0.

Danny Rose struck the only goal of the game as Mansfield made it back to back wins.

Lincoln City v Mansfield Town - Mansfield Town fans at the game against Lincoln - Pic By James Williamson

It moves them up inside the early season play-off places.