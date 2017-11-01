LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Mansfield Town v Everton U23 gallery?

There were less that 1,000 Mansfield fans inside the One Call Stadium last night as Stags beat Everton U23 1-0.

Zander Diamond headed the winner with nine minutes left to give Stags a deserved win.,

Zander Diamond heads in the winner in the 81st minute.

It leaves them with a great chance of progressing to the next stage of the Checkatrade Trophy, with Lincoln facing Notts County in the final Group G fixture next week.

Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Match report: Stags 1 Everton U23 0

Evans delighted as players once again step up