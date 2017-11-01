LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Mansfield Town v Everton U23 gallery?

There were less that 1,000 Mansfield fans inside the One Call Stadium last night as Stags beat Everton U23 1-0.
Zander Diamond headed the winner with nine minutes left to give Stags a deserved win.,
It leaves them with a great chance of progressing to the next stage of the Checkatrade Trophy, with Lincoln facing Notts County in the final Group G fixture next week.
