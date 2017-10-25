Search

LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Notts County v Stags gallery?

Mansfield Town fans enjoyed another derby win over Notts County last night.

Stags triumphed 2-1 in the Checkatrade Trophy to gain the bragging rights.

Notts County vs Mansfield Town - Mansfield fans at Meadow Lane - Pic By James Williamson

And match photographer James Williamson captured the faces in the crowd.