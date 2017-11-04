LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Stags' fans gallery?

Stags fans packed into small ground of Shaw Lane Saturday lunchtime to play their part in some FA Cup history.

And Mansfield avoided a cup upset after Danny Rose netted a vital five-minute second-half brace to ensure Steve Evans’ side avoided a potential banana skin.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the the FA Cup match between Shaw Lane AFC and Mansfield Town at Sheerien Park, Barnsley,

Krystian Pearce had earlier given the visitors the lead at the home of the Northern Premier League outfit.

Lee Bennett ensured parity at the break,