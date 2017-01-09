LOOK: Can you spot anyone familiar in our Mansfield Town fans gallery?

Mansfield Town fans went away happy after watching their side defeat Crewe 3-0.

New boy Yoann Arquin gave Stags the perfect start with a fifth minute goal, and when Ben Whiteman made it 2-0 just after half-time.

Stags v Crewe. Fans gallery.

Rhys Bennett, who had missed two earlier chances, then finally made the points safe with six minutes to go with the third.

Match photographer Anne Shelley captured the fans throughout the game.

Take a look and see if you can spot anyone familiar.

