LOOK: Relive Mansfield Town’s amazing 4-4 draw with Accrington Stanley

Mansfield Town were involved in a game that few will forget after last night’s 4-4 home draw with Accrington.

The sub bagged a 90th minute leveller just as Stags fans looked set for heartbreak at Valentine’s Night to spark wild scenes.

Twice the struggling visitors opened out two-goal leads, but Mansfield, despite never hitting their recent heights and showing some uncharacteristic poor defending, also displayed a never-say-die attitude in a thriller.

Stags’ other scorers were Rhys Bennett, Hayden White and a Shaq Coulthirst penalty.