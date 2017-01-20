Love of the game key to Coulthirst’s decision to join Stags

New recruit Shaquile Coulthirst wants to get his love for football back at Mansfield Town.

The 22-year-old forward joined Stags on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season.

He said: “I am happy to be with a manager that is going to help me enjoy my football again and a group of players that could do that as well.

“I thought it was the right time and the right place to be at the minute.

“Obviously I wasn’t playing with the previous club at the time. So I thought about coming here and try to get that love back for football.

“It is just a lovely chapter really [signing for Mansfield Town]. Hopefully it helps me to get where I want to be in the end, but I am not really thinking about that right now.

“I am thinking about the short-term right now, playing games and scoring goals.”

It will be his eighth club in little more than three years after making his professional debut.

The Tottehnam Hotspur academy product made his club debut in the Europa League at White Hart Lane.

Since then has been out on loan at Leyton Orient, Torquay United, Southend United, York City and Wigan Athletic.

He left Spurs in January 2016 for Peterborough United and has scored seven in 28 games for the Posh.

He added: “I think I work very hard and I have got a good work ethic, a lot of pace and I like to score goals.

“It is just [about being in] a team that could get me the ball in the areas that I like, anywhere in and around the box.

“I want to score as many goals as I can, and obviously help the team to get where it wants to be – get them promoted.

“That’s the key aim at the minute for the team. I want to help them get there and see where it takes me.”