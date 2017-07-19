MacDonald misses out for Stags for Boro friendly

Have your say

Alex MacDonald missed out for Mansfield Town in tonight’s home pre-season friendly against Championship outfit Middlesbrough with his hamstring injury.

The winger was the only one to miss out as boss Steve Evans named the rest of his squad who didn’t play in last night’s 4-0 win at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Stags were awaiting a report on a scan on the injury this week.

The visitors included former Stags star Alex Baptiste but new signing, Forest striker Britt Assombalonga was not in the squad.

It was the first time Stags had faced Boro since the 2-0 home FA Cup defeat by the North-Easterners in 2007/08.