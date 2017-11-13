Mansfield manager Evans not worried over top scorer’s suspension

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans is losing no sleep about having top scorer Danny Rose suspended for the visit of Stevenage this Saturday.

Rose picked up his fifth yellow card of the season for what the referee believed to be a dive as he looked for a penalty in Saturday’s fine 1-0 win at Coventry City.

Evans was unhappy with the decision but, with Jimmy Spencer and Omari Sterling-James in good form and Lee Angol nearing fitness, he is more than happy with the options he has to cover for his 10-goal star man.

“I have looked back at it and I think Danny’s booking was a little bit harsh to be fair,” said Evans.

“I think there was a little bit of contact when you look back at it.

“But the referee didn’t see that bit of contact so deservedly does what he does.

“I won’t speak about Danny Rose all week now – he’s not available to us. We only speak about players available to us.”

Stags had midfielder Jacob Mellis and defender Krystian Pearce suspended on Saturday - both will be back this weekend - while injured pair Angol and David Mirfin have a full week to prove their fitness.

“We will always miss a player of Danny’s abilities who is desperately keen to do so well, as he is,” said Evans.

“He is a big player for us. But we were missing other big players on Saturday. We had to go to Coventry with no Krystian Pearce, no Jacob Mellis, no Lee Angol and no David Mirfin.

“They are equally as big as Danny and hopefully we might welcome all four back to the group this weekend.”

Spencer did his chances of replacing Rose no harm with a brace against York City reserves last week and Evans said: “We have Jimmy Spencer here who was probably our best player in the Checkatrade games against Notts County and Everton and against York last week he was simply stunning.

“We also have Omari, who’s been unlucky not to be on the pitch.

“Every time that kid has been on the pitch in recent week’s he’s been absolutely top class. People should never forget I signed him here to be a striker, not play on the right.”