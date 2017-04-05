Mansfield players rest up for final push

Mansfield Town will try to rest their weary squad as much as possible this week as they prepare for the final six-game thrust, starting with three huge games in 10 days.

A trip to leaders Doncaster Rovers this weekend is followed by Easter clashes with play-off rivals Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town and manager Steve Evans said: “We are trying to make sure we recover people.

“We have got three games in 10 days effectively coming when we get to Doncaster. It’s really tough for us.

“We need to keep concentration levels high and make sure people are fresh.

“We will get some good work done on the training ground for people like Tafty (George Taft) to get them back up there for Saturday. Whatever team we go with we want to make sure we go to Doncaster Rovers and give a good account of ourselves.”

On the treatment table this week are Hayden White, Yoann Arquin, Scottt Shearer and Pat Hoban with only White likely to make the starting XI if he is fit in time.

We’d like to think Arquin has got a chance and we’ll give it right up to Thursday/Friday with Hayden,” said Evans.

“Yoann was just suffering a little bit with his groin. He should be back on the grass Wednesday/Thursday. If he is and trains properly for two or three days he comes into contention.

“Hayden just felt the top of his hamstring and it will be the player that decides when he is back and can step up.

“He will be up at 80/90 per cent by Thursday. It’s whether he feels in his head he can go to the 100. That decision will probably be taken on Friday.

“It’s unlikely with Scott as he’s not quite right yet. Scott has been struggling a bit all over – his arms and his legs in general. Paddy we will see later in the week.”