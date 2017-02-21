Mansfield Town launch a third ‘buy one get one free’ ticket offer

Mansfield Town owner John Radford has announced a third ‘buy one get one free’ ticket offer in a further attempt to aid the Stags’ promotion push with an expected boost in attendance for the club’s two home games in March.

The Stags will play promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle and Carlisle United at One Call Stadium next month in two mouth-watering fixtures.

And fans who purchase a ticket for the match versus Plymouth on Saturday, 11th March will receive a free match ticket for the Stags’ following home game against Carlisle United (Saturday, 18th March), with both fixtures kicking-off at 3pm.

Mansfield Town chairman John Radford said: “Fans who have taken advantage of our previous buy one get one free ticket offers have been treated to some thrilling matches, with plenty of goals and eye-catching football.

“We are at the business end of the season now and it is going to be an exciting finale to this campaign.

“These two home games against two good teams, in Plymouth and Carlisle, could be very important in our push for a top seven finish, so we need the town to come out in force to push us closer to achieving our goals. Our players thrive at One Call Stadium when backed by a loud and encouraging home support.

“A prosperous football club helps the town of Mansfield and we are doing all we can as a club, whenever possible, to offer affordable professional football to the people of Mansfield.”

This latest offer applies to all age categories, as well as those who are in possession of a Quarry Lane Membership Card.

The offer is available from Wednesday, 21st February and Stags’ fans can acquire their tickets by visiting the ticket office at One Call Stadium or via telephone: 01623 482 482 (Option 1).

Please note that this special offer cannot be purchased online.

Following the success of the club’s previous two ‘buy one, get one free’ offers, the club is expecting high demand for tickets.

Therefore, supporters are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance, however the offer will be available on the day of our match against Plymouth Argyle.

To reward season ticket holders for their loyal support, a free bottle of Coke Zero or bottle of Carlsberg can obtained from any matchday kiosk, when a voucher is pre-obtained at the club’s ticket office, (available for Plymouth Argyle game only).

The club’s ticket office is open from 10am until 5pm from Monday to Friday or 10am until kick-off on a home matchday, re-opening at full-time until 5.15pm.

TICKET PRICES:

Family ticket (in Family Block, Ian Greaves Lower):

One adult & one child: £18

Ian Greaves Upper Tier:

Adults: £20 (in advance), £22 (on matchday)

Senior Citizens (60+): £16 (in advance), £18 (on matchday)

Young adults (18-21): £15 (in advance), £17 (on matchday)

Junior (7-17): £12 (in advance), £15 (on matchday)

Six and under: Free

Ian Greaves Lower Tier:

Adults: £18 (in advance), £20 (on matchday)

Senior citizens: £14 (in advance), £16 (on matchday)

Young adults: £13 (in advance), £15 (on matchday)

Juniors: £10 (in advance), £12 (on matchday)

Six and under: Free

Quarry Lane Stand:

Adults: £15 (with membership card, ticket must be purchase in advance of matchday), £18 (without membership card, ticket must be purchased in advance of matchday), £20 matchday price

Senior citizens: £10 (with membership card, ticket must be purchase in advance of matchday), £14 (without membership card, ticket must be purchased in advance of matchday), £16 matchday price

Young adults: £10 (with membership card, ticket must be purchase in advance of matchday), £13 (without membership card, ticket must be purchased in advance of matchday), £15 matchday price

Juniors: £5 (with membership card, ticket must be purchase in advance of matchday), £10 (without membership card, ticket must be purchased in advance of matchday), £12 matchday price

Six and under: Free