Mansfield Town ready for Malta pre-season tour

Mansfield Town will fly out to Malta on Monday for a pre-season training camp and opening friendly, backed by several hundred supporters.

There will be little time for any of the players to top up their summer tans.

“We will go over there and work really hard – it will be really intense for them,” said manager Steve Evans.

“We have also got the opportunity to play a little bit of football and get an opportunity to meet some of the supporters who have spent their hard-earned money going there just because Mansfield Town have gone there.”

After being let down by five proposed opponents, Stags will take on a Malta Select XI on Thursday 6 July (7.45pm local time) at the training ground of the Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

Supporters flying out to join us can watch the match free of charge.

“I have not been involved in too much of the planning as it was almost all booked in place by the time myself and Paul Raynor arrived,” said Evans.

“But we will make it a fantastic week for the players. We are assured everything is going to be top class.

“I am glad we are going somewhere a bit different as we did at Rotherham and Crawley. It never served those teams bad to go somewhere a little bit different.”

As far as their opponents are concerned, he added: “I don’t know who they are. I just hope Paul Raynor is not playing for the opposition.”

In addition, Stags’ U21s team, which will include a selection of youth team players, will take on St Andrews’ first team at Triq Dun Guzepp Farrugia, PBK 1740, Pembroke, Malta, on Wednesday, 5 July (7.45pm local time).