Mansfield Town’s first ever black player pases away

Lindy Delapenha, the first black player to play for Mansfield Town, has died.

The winger joined the Stags in 1958 for a ‘substantial fee’ after a highly successful eight-year spell with Middlesbrough, where he netted 90 goals.

He made 120 appearances for Mansfield in a three year spell, scoring 27 goals.

The 89-year-old died peacefully yesterday morning at his daughter’s home in Kingston, Jamaica, having suffered a series of strokes in the previous week and lost his speech, it has been reported.

In his native Jamaica, Lindy attended the prestigious Munro College and Wolmer’s High School where he played football, cricket and golf and was a top athlete at Boys’ Champs in the 1930s, competing in 13 events.

However, his passion was horseracing and he rarely missed a race day until his health started deteriorating.

Three very productive seasons at Mansfield ended with a move to Hereford United who were then a non league club.

At the conclusion of his playing career, he returned to Jamaica where he ultimately attained a senior position with the sports department of the Jamaican Broadcasting Corporation.

Another honour was bestowed upon him in 2000 when he featured on two Jamaican postage stamps ($25 and $100) in the series ‘Tribute for Sport’.

He is survived by his daughters Marie Claire and Linda, as well as grandchildren, including Miss Jamaica World 2008 Brittany Lyons.

The club sends their sincere condolences to Lindy’s family and friends at this sad time.

In remembrance of Lindy’s service to the club, the Stags will hold a minute’s applause before tomorrow’s match at home to Leyton Orient.