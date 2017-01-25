Mansfield Town’s Kevan Hurst joins Guiseley on loan

Mansfield Town winger Kevan Hurst has joined National League club Guiseley on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has made 16 appearances for the Stags since signing in the summer from Southend United, but has found first team opportunities limited in recent weeks.

Manager Steve Evans told www.mansfieldtown.net: “There is no doubt that Kevan Hurst is a talented young man, but due to certainly niggling injuries and suchlike he’s not been able to get the amount of minutes on the pitch that he needs.

“Being the type of player who plays on the edge and who can open up a defence, it’s important that he gets minutes on the pitch.

“When we’ve looked at who we’ve added to the squad and the options we have, it’s probably fair to say that at best, Kevan would be playing a role off the substitutes’ bench.

“At this stage of his career he needs more than that so we’ve sat down and had a very positive conversation, the result of which was that Kevan needed to play some football.

“We had two to three clubs at National League level who had expressed an interest if Kevan became available. I made those managers aware and it’s fair to say that the Guiseley gaffer was the most pro-active in speaking to the player and making him feel wanted.”