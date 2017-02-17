Mansfield Town’s Lewis Collins hoping to face his home town team

Lewis Collins travels with the Mansfield Town squad to Grimsby tomorrow hoping for a chance to get on the pitch for a debut in his home town.

The 20-year-old was an unused sub on Tuesday night, but boss Steve Evans said: “We think highly of the kid.

“We’re not going to get carried away with him. But he’s got a little chance.

“He came out of Reading and sometimes they go to clubs like us and you hope you do well enough to earn a second chance. He’s got enough ability, now we’re going to find out if he wants it enough.

“He is certainly in our thoughts for Grimsby and he’s from Grimsby as a kid, so Mr and Mrs Collins and all the family, get yourselves to Blundell Park and get in the away end.

Collins is a reliable central midfielder, possessing an extensive range of passing.

Having made his mark for the Grimsby Town academy since the age of 11, he was signed by Championship outfit Reading in 2013. Collins honed his skills further with a six-month loan spell to Hampshire-based Farnborough FC, and subsequently signed a one-year pro deal with the Royals in 2015, moving to the Stags after his deal expired in the summer of 2016.