Search

Mansfield Town season tickets offer good value according to annual BBC survey

Mansfield Town v Exeter City. Kane Hemmings gives chase just after the second half kick-off.
Mansfield Town v Exeter City. Kane Hemmings gives chase just after the second half kick-off.

The annual BBC Price of Football survey shows Mansfield Town season ticket prices represent some of the best value in the division.

Here’s how much it all costs and how ticket prices compare to the rest of the division