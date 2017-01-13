Mansfield Town sell 3,438 tickets for Notts County derby

Mansfield Town have sold precisely 3,438 tickets for tomorrow’s eagerly-anticipated local derby away to Notts County (1pm).

Notts had increased the Stags’ ticket allocation after selling out three times.

Stags’ fans can still support Steve Evans and the players at tomorrow’s match by telephoning Notts County on 0115 952 9000.

Tickets should then be collected at the Meadow Lane ticket office. The Magpies’ ticket office is open until 7pm tonight (Friday). Tickets are no longer on sale from One Call Stadium.

Supporters who have previously reserved tickets from the One Call Stadium ticket office have until 5pm this evening to collect them, after which time they should be collected from Notts County’s ticket office tonight/tomorrow morning.

The match at Meadow Lane is ALL-TICKET for away supporters and fans should not travel to Meadow Lane without a match ticket/having reserved a ticket.

Disabled supporters are required to purchase a ticket in the relevant age-related category, however their carer will receive a free ticket if proof of medium to higher rate DLA is provided.

There is limited disabled parking available and these must be booked in advance directly from Notts County by calling 0115 952 9000.