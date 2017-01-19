Mansfield Town sign Peterborough United striker on loan

Mansfield Town have signed forward Shaquile Coulthirst on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season.

The Stags also have the option of making the move permanent, the club can confirm.

Coulthirst came through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and signed a professional contract at White Hart Lane in June 2013.

The Hackney-born frontman made his one and only senior appearance for Spurs in a 4-1 Europa League victory over Anzhi Makhachkala, replacing Roberto Soldado after 78 minutes.

Whilst under contract at Spurs, Coulthirst embarked on five different loan spells.

He joined Leyton Orient in January 2014 and scored his first professional goal in a 4-0 victory over Carlisle United.

He then joined League Two side Torquay United until the end of the 2013/14 season and made six appearances with the Devon club, scoring two goals.

The 22-year-old was then sent out on loan to Southend United for the 2014/15 season and made 25 appearances at Roots Hall before joining York City.

Coulthirst made 11 appearances for the Minstermen and scored two goals during his two-month stay, both of which came in a 4-1 win over the Stags at One Call Stadium.

In January 2016, Peterborough United swooped to sign the frontman from Spurs for an undisclosed fee after his loan spell at Wigan was cut short due to injury.

The former England U19 international signed a three-and-a-half year deal at London Road and has played 43 times in the last 12 months.

Coulthirst has scored seven times for the Posh, including a brace against Chesham in the first round of the Emirates FA Cup to send Peterborough into the second round.

Manager Steve Evans said: “This is one of two young men I have been trying to secure from Peterborough United and I am delighted that the first of the two has arrived. Discussions in respect of the second player will continue.

“Young Shaq has had some family health issues which he has had to deal with but they now seem to be behind him and his family now, which on a personal basis is fantastic. Secondly, it lets him make an informed choice.

“I have travelled and met with the lad and spoken about him taking up the option, very much like Hayden White.

“From a positive point of view, if we do take up the option [of signing him permanently], the fee is already in writing and agreed with the chairman at Peterborough United.

“Shaq joins the group and we look forward to working with him.”

The club is still looking to agree deals of all descriptions, whether it be loan or permanent, as the squad continues to be shaped in a way that takes the Stags positively forward in the second half of the season.

Speaking in the middle of the January transfer window, Steve said: “I recently sat with Darren Ferguson [manager of Doncaster Rovers] after our game against Doncaster and Darren stated that it probably takes three or four transfer windows to get your squad right and we’re trying to do it in one.

“But our track record says we have been able to do it in one and get it right so that is our objective.

“We understand because of the poor results early season, some of it is pushing water uphill and it’s catch up. But we’ve been in that situation many times in our careers and come prize day we’ve been at the front.”

Stags face in-form Cambridge United on Saturday in Sky Bet League Two and Steve added: “Few challenges will be stronger than visiting Cambridge United, an excellent team who will surely be a top seven side at the end of the season.”