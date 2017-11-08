Mansfield Town through to next round of Checkatrade Trophy

Mansfield Town have progressed to the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Their passage was confrimed after Lincoln City beat Notts County 2-1 last night.

Stags defeated both County and Everton U23s in their final group games to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the second stage.

They now face an away tie against one of the following teams - Fleetwood/Carlisle, Blackpool, Rochdale/Bury, Port Vale.

The draw takes place at 6.30pm Friday night with ties taking place on the week commencing 4th December.