Mansfield Town to send young team to Rainworth friendly

Manager Steve Evans has confirmed that a young Stags’ team will face Rainworth MW tonight at Kirklington Road in the club’s final pre-season match (7.30pm).
The manager, confirmed however, that subject to the match schedules of both clubs allowing, a full strength Stags’ squad will visit Rainworth on Tuesday 07 November (7.30pm).
Manager Steve Evans said: “We are delighted to confirm that we will send a full strength team to Rainworth in early November.
“I think a lot of the people at Rainworth and they are always very accommodating whenever our teams play at their ground throughout the season.”
