Mansfield Town wait on Alex MacDonald scan results

Mansfield are still awaiting the results of a scan on Alex MacDonald’s hamstring before deciding if he can be involved at the weekend.
“We’ve nothing positive to talk about on that as yet,” said Raynor.
“We are obviously waiting on specialists, but we have just got our fingers crossed for a good outcome.
“He is in good hands with our medical department and as soon as we have any news we will let people know.”
