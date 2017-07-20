MATCH ACTION SLIDESHOW: Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 2

Middlesbrough, only just relegated from the Premier League, were given a good run for their money by Mansfield Town’s new-look squad in last night’s exciting 2-2- friendly draw at the One Call Stadium.
In a thrilling first half Mansfield went 2-0 up inside 18 minutes through Lee Angoll and a Johnny Howson own goal.
But Boro fought back through Mikael Soisalo and Dael Fry before the break to earn a draw.
Pictures by James Williamson
