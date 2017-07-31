Match gallery: Alfreton Town 0 Mansfield Town 2

Have your say

Two well-taken goals in the last 10 minutes saw Mansfield Town finally edge their penultimate pre-season friendly 2-0 at National League North neighbours Alfreton Town this afternoon.

Danny Rose slotted away an excellent finish on 80 minutes to finally break the deadlock before a superb solo goal by Jacob Mellis seven minutes later settled the result.

Pre-season friendly between Alfreton Town and Mansfield Town - Saturday July 29th 2017. Alfreton player Craig Disley. Picture: Chris Etchells

Match photographer Chris Etchells captured the best of the action in this gallery.