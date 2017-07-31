Match gallery: Alfreton Town 0 Mansfield Town 2

Two well-taken goals in the last 10 minutes saw Mansfield Town finally edge their penultimate pre-season friendly 2-0 at National League North neighbours Alfreton Town this afternoon.
Danny Rose slotted away an excellent finish on 80 minutes to finally break the deadlock before a superb solo goal by Jacob Mellis seven minutes later settled the result.
Match photographer Chris Etchells captured the best of the action in this gallery.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.