Match gallery: Colchester United 2 Mansfield Town 0

Mansfield Town’s 15-year wait for a win against Colchester United went on after a 2-0 away defeat.
The Stags last win against the U’s came way back in 2002, seven meetings ago.
A five-minute first-half burst from Sean Murray and Mikhael Mandron condemned the Stags to only their second league defeat in their last nine.
The Stags ended Notts County’s impressive nine-game unbeaten run last weekend, but failed to back it up at the Weston Homes Community Stadium.
