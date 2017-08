Have your say

Mansfield opened their League Two account with a hard fought point in an action-packed opening day 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra.

The Stags were forced to come from behind twice as goals from Danny Rose and new boy David Mirfin earned them a point from a thoroughly entertaining encounter at Alexandra Stadium.

Crewe Alexandra vs Mansfield Town - David Mirfin of Mansfield Town celebrates his goal - Pic By James Williamson

Match photographer James Willisamson captured the action in this match gallery.