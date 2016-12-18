Match gallery: Exeter City 2 Mansfield Town 0

Mansfield Town’s winless league run on the road stretched to four games as they went down 2-0 at Exeter City.

Ollie Watkins’ brace either side of the break separated the two sides as the Stags slipped to their first defeat at St James Park this century - with the last coming way back in 1999. Malvind Benning also saw red in stoppage-time for a second yellow card as the Stags were reduced to ten men.

Mansfield Town's Kevan Hurst - Pic Chris Holloway

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured the best of the action in this gallery.

