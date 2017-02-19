Match gallery: Grimsby Town 3 Mansfield Town 0

Mansfield Town’s play-off push was dealt a blow as they fell to their first League Two defeat of 2017 in today’s 3-0 defeat at Grimsby Town.

The 10-man Stags saw their remarkable run of nine League games without defeat ended at Blundell Park.

Grimsby Town's Calum Dyson celebrates his second goal with team mate Sam Jones - Photo by Chris Holloway

The visitors finished the game with one less player on the field and one less man in the dugout after a fiery second period.

Manager Steve Evans was sent to the stands, before Hayden White was shown red in the aftermath of the penalty.

Former Stag Chris Clements, who only left the club in January, came back to haunt his old employers before Callum Dyson’s second-half brace put the game to bed after the break.

